Kershaw County School District modifies outdoor face mask policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District has modified its outdoor face mask policy based on updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.
In a statement released Tuesday night, wearing a face mask is optional when persons are outdoors on school property.
School officials say the modifications are effective immediately.
“As situations evolve, we continue to update our protocols,” said KCSD Superintendent Shane Robbins. “We appreciate the cooperation of everyone to help ensure a safe environment.”
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.