Kershaw County man arrested for attempted murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured one person.
Richard Alexander Moore, 57, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent offender, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say the arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on April 25.
The incident was originally believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, an investigation determined otherwise.
The victim in this incident remains in critical condition, according to police reports.
Moore is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after his bond was denied.
