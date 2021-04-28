Gaston man arrested for possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Gaston man for possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine.
Shakur Hakeem, 46, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of more than 15 MDMA pills, possession of marijuana, and three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
“Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hakeem Thursday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They seized two ounces of marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash.”
Officials say they obtained a search warrant for Hakeem’s residence. Upon arrival, deputies found approximately four pounds of cocaine in a shed on the property.
Hakeem told investigators that the shed belonged to him. Deputies also found three firearms while searching the property.
Hakeem is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after being denied bond.
