Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Hank, an 8-year-old tuxedo kitty who needs a forever home!
Hank’s owner passed away unexpectedly and his cat brother has already been adopted.
“Tuxedo kitties are great because they’re always dressed to impress and ready for all of your formal parties!” his rescuers at Pawmetto Lifeline joked.
They said Hank is laid back and loving.
“He’s so big and fluffy,” they said. “Sixteen pounds of pure love.”
Rescuers think he’s good with other cats and children, but recommend a proper introduction to help everyone adjust.
For more information about Hank, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Hank!
