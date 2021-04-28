First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm today, cooling off Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warming up today, the wind will be breezy as well.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Warming up today to near 88 with breezy winds out of the southwest.
· Dropped the chance of rain Friday as the cold front is moisture starved.
· Drier air comes in Friday afternoon making for a gorgeous day.
· Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Saturday behind the front. We’re back in the 80s Sunday.
· A few showers and storms are possible early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Our large ridge of high pressure is moving east. But as it moves to the east our southern flow increases, which increases temperatures to the upper 80s. There’s a low pressure system to our north and the gradient between the low and high will bring breezy winds today gusting up to 25mph. Expect partly cloudy skies.
A cold front moves in Friday morning, but is moisture starved as the northwest winds come down the mountain slopes we see the air dry up as compressional heating takes hold. As the air moves down slope it warms by compression which dries out the air. Because of this I’ve dropped the chance of some much needed rain. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs Friday afternoon reach the mid 80s with less humidity.
Saturday is gorgeous with low 50s in the morning, then highs reach the upper 70s by the afternoon with low humidity.
We warm up Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies.
A weak short wave will be to our north Monday as humidity returns to the region. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms. We’re even warmer Tuesday with another 30% and highs right around 90.
Today: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Breezy. Late Night Shower Possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies and Dry. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
