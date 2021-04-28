First Alert Forecast: Breezy, much warmer Thursday, then a little cooler for part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking highs close to 90 Thursday, then some slightly cooler weather by your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be mild with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
· Even warmer weather is headed our way for Thursday.
· Highs will be near 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon in a few communities. Most areas will be in the upper 80s.
· There is a slight chance of a shower Friday (20% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Saturday behind the front. We’re back in the 80s Sunday.
· A few showers and storms are possible early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be mild outside. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
With high pressure offshore, we’re going to see temperatures a little warmer through your Thursday. In fact, our highs could be near 90 degrees on Thursday in a few communities! Most areas, though, will have temperatures in the upper 80s. We’ll also have breezy winds from the southwest. Our winds could gust to 25-30 mph.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies for much of the day Thursday. A late day shower is not out of the question for our northwestern counties in advance of a cold front. We’ll track it closely for you.
The cold front will slide through the Midlands Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers. For now, rain chances are around 20%. Some of our forecast models are saying we could see even lower rain chances. So, we’ll watch it for you. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Slightly cooler weather moves in behind the front into Saturday. Highs will dip into the upper 70s. We’ll be back in the 80s by Sunday.
Then, next week, we’ll likely have more humidity and moisture in the Midlands, giving way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially early next week.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Breezy. Late Night Shower Possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
