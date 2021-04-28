Father kills 2-year-old son, shoots son’s mother and himself in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies said a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed by his father, who also shot the boy’s mother and himself in Caldwell County.
The incident happened Friday night at a home on Pope Lane, which is off of Midas Bolick Road near the Cajuh’s Mountain Community.
Investigators say they believe the boy’s father first shot his girlfriend - the boy’s mother - before the boy came into the room. The father, identified as 38-year-old Michael Dale Summerow, then shot the boy before turning the gun on himself.
The 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased. His mother was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, treated for her injuries and released.
The father was taken to a hospital in Asheville where he was still in stable condition as of Monday morning. Officials say when he is released he will be charged with murder and attempted murder, but other charges are possible.
Neighbors heard gunshots Friday night.
Today, they are still confused and concerned about what happened.
“It’s always quiet here, you never hear anything,” said Mario Ramirez. “When ambulances show up without their sirens, that’s usually a bad sign.”
Ramirez says he was “extremely sad” when he heard what happened but wasn’t surprised when he saw what house investigators were focused on.
“You hear a lot of screaming and fighting going down from that area,” Ramirez said.
For many, the toddler’s death hits close to home. Ramirez is a dad too.
His child is only a few months older than the boy who died.
“To bury a child is something I’d never want to do or have anyone have to do. We took it kind of hard,” Ramirez said. “Two eyes are on my son at all times. But you never know what could happen.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.