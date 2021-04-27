Warming up today into the upper 80s, even warmer Thursday

Headlines
- Temps reach the upper 80s today, with partly cloudy skies.
- Upper 80s to near 90 Thursday, just a few clouds possible too.
- We have mostly cloudy skies Friday with a 30% chance of showers.
- We cool off Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.
Weather Story:
A nice big ridge of high pressure sits over the southeastern states today. This transports in warm air from the southwest and surges our temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies.
The ridge holds Thursday. We have continued warm air moving in from the southwest with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90. Friday a cold front arrives and brings a 30% chance of some showers. It really looks like the mountains will block most of the moisture. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon.
The colder air gets here Saturday. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.
Sunday is a bit warmer with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the mid 80s.
Monday there’s a 30% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon as a shortwave nears from the west. Morning lows are near 61 and highs reach the mid 80s.
First Alert Forecast
- Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.
- Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
