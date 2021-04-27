Sumter County man faces burglary, kidnapping and assault charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is facing burglary and kidnapping charges after an arrest late last week.
According to officials, Ronnie Benjamin Nero Jr., 43, of Mayesville was arrested Friday, April 23 pursuant to a warrant issued on April 22.
Warrants state he forced his way into the female victim’s residence in Wedgefield without consent on or between April 20 and April 21. While inside, Nero Jr. allegedly prevented the victim from leaving, pointed a firearm at the her and demanded she give him money. He also reportedly attempted to disrobe the victim with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, officials say.
Nero Jr. is charged with burglary - first degree, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearm - two counts, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, third degree
He was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on April 23, where he remains as of April 27.
His bond was set at $100,000.
