Man wanted for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman in Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Woodberry III, 25, is wanted for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant female in Rembert on April 18.
Officials say Woodberry III is 5′8″, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see Woodberry III or know of his whereabouts you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can also be submitted electronically and anonymously by going to p3tips.com.
