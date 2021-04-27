Navy sailor from South Carolina killed in CA shooting

LA MESA, CA (WIS) - Police confirmed a U.S. Navy sailor killed in a shooting in San Diego was from South Carolina.
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot.
It happened just after midnight on April 24 in La Mesa, which is near downtown San Diego.
Police say Brown was in his apartment when someone shot him multiple times in the chest and neck. Crews rushed him to the hospital, but he died in surgery.
Witnesses told La Mesa police that Brown was shot when he answered an unexpected knock at the door.
Officers said two men dressed in ski masks and hooded sweatshirts had come to Brown’s apartment. One of the suspects immediately opened fire when Brown came to the door and then they both ran away, witnesses said.
A spokesman for the Navy said Brown joined in 2018 and was a Petty Officer 3rd Class assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln.
“This is a deep and tragic loss for the USS Abraham Lincoln family,” Brian O’Rourke said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Petty Officer Brown’s family and loved ones.”
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.
