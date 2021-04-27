Ridgeland woman pleads guilty to sex crimes against children

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland woman pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children.
Dacoda Ray, 35, was indicted on two sexual battery charges against two boys last year.
Monday, she pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to the offenses.
The boys, relatives of Ray, were six and nine years old at the time of the sex acts.
Dacoda Ray’s son died in April 2019. At the time, she told her family and officials that he had choked to death on a piece of popcorn. Police identified her as a suspect shortly afterward. She has not been charged in that case.
Ray faces between 20 years to life in prison for the sexual battery charges.
