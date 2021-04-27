MONEY MATTERS: What To Do About Your Student Loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many people are anxious to see if Congress will authorize student loan forgiveness. Under President Biden’s proposal, borrowers earning more than $125,000 annually and graduate student debt would not be eligible. However, millions of Americans with undergraduate student loan debt could see some relief.
While the topic is on the table and being discussed, Josh Bradley with Capital City Financial Partners explains why he doesn’t expect any congressional action anytime soon. He also advises what to do in the meantime if you’re a borrower currently impacted by the halt on student loan payments due to the global pandemic.
