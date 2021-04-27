Lexington woman identified in fatal multi-vehicle collision in Newberry County

POMARIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is underway after a fatal multiple vehicle collision in Newberry County, officials say.
Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Mary Maner, 76, of Lexington as the decedent in the collision.
According to officials, the multiple vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 26 eastbound at the 83 mile marker in Newberry County just before 6:50 p.m. Monday.
It is unknown currently if Maner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, officials say.
An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.
The incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
