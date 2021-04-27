First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs near 90 degrees and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much warmer weather is expected this week. We’re also tracking a few showers.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Even warmer weather is headed our way.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.
· Highs will be near 90 degrees by Thursday in a few communities. Expect gusty winds through the afternoon.
· Our next chance of rain arrives with a cold front by Friday (30% chance).
· Highs will drop into the 70s by Saturday behind the front.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be mild outside. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
With high pressure offshore, we’re going to see temperatures a little warmer through your Wednesday. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Our highs could be near 90 degrees on Thursday in a few communities! Whew! Get ready for it. Our winds will be a bit gusty from the southwest. Gusts could be as high as 25 to 30 mph. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will slide through the Midlands Friday, giving way to a few showers. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Some of our forecast models are saying we could see even lower rain chances. So, we’ll watch it for you. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Slightly cooler weather moves in behind the front into Saturday. Highs will dip into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be back in the 80s by Sunday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Even Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
