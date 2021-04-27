Fifth person arrested in assault at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old wanted on warrants related to the assault of a woman at an apartment complex in Columbia has turned himself in, police said.
The attack at the Colony Apartments on April 19 was recorded and the video went viral. It shows a crowd confronting a woman with a baby in her arms. Someone takes the child and then a woman is seen beating the mother repeatedly.
Ricky Thompson is the son of a woman previously arrested in connection with the same assault. He turned himself in Tuesday and is charged with burglary and malicious injury to property.
Police say he caused $2,000 in damage to the victim’s car.
His mother, 36-year-old Natalie Thompson, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree assault and battery, burglary and kidnapping.
Shanique Branham also faces first degree assault and battery charges. And Lisa Dickson and Juquashia Odom both face kidnapping charges.
