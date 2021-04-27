‘Always...Patsy Cline’ hits the stage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re Stronger Than Me, Leavin’ on Your Mind, Crazy. These are just some of the hit songs that made Patsy Cline an icon in the world of country music before her tragic death in a plane crash.
And now you get to hear some of those musical greats in Town Theatre’s rendition of Always...Patsy Cline which is on stage now. Shannon Scruggs is the executive director of Town Theatre and she is playing the role of Patsy Cline. Kathy Hartzog plays the role of Louise Seger.
Town Theatre says, “Country has never had it so good with Town’s rendition of Always…Patsy Cline.”
You’ll meet Louise Seger, a divorced Houston housewife, as she shares her memories and her first real-life encounter with the country legend.
Based on a true story, this show mixes Patsy’s country croons with Louise’s comedic turns. Town’s production premiered in August 2000 as a Town Theatre fundraiser. In addition to Town Theatre, the show has graced the stages of the Newberry Opera House, Bishopville Opera House, community theatre venues in Dillon and Greenwood, and a statewide convention in Kiawah. The show is directed by Allison McNeely with musical direction by Michael Simmons.
Tickets are $15 to $25 and may be purchased at www.towntheatre.com or by calling the box office at 803-799-2510.
Always...Patsy Cline runs through Sunday, May 2. The shows this Thursday and Friday are at 7:30 p.m. with distanced seating. The show Saturday at 7:30 p.m. is at full capacity. Sunday’s matinee show at 3 p.m. is distanced seating. Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in Downtown Columbia.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.