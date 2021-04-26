55-year-old RCSD employee dies from COVID-19, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who worked for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for years has died from COVID-19, Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday.
Adrian Blakely-Phenizy, 55, was a Data Control Specialist for RCSD.
She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11 and was hospitalized the next day. She died Friday, April 23, officials shared.
“I knew Adrian long before I was sheriff,” Lott said. “I watched her grow up in the Sheriff’s Department... She was always smiling and making people laugh.”
Blakely-Phenizy joined RCSD in the 80s. She left the department for several years but returned in 2020.
Her supervisor said she was a shining light.
“Adrian was the kind of person that started every day with a grateful heart,” Sergeant Catherine Smith said. “Adrian had a personality that lit up the room and her death has left a void that cannot be replaced. The memories that we have of her will forever be cherished.”
Sheriff Lott encouraged the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He asked for prayers for Blakely-Phenizy’s family.
