Woman allegedly fails to report over $500,000 of income

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says their agents arrested a Charleston woman for tax evasion.
The SCDOR says Marcia Alejandra Baez, 44, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of tax evasion.
Reports say Baez operated Moped City and some businesses associated with the Moped provider.
Baez is accused of willfully failing to report $561,795 on income tax returns from 2014-2017, and more than $300,000 in gross sales on monthly sales tax returns from 2014-2018, arrest warrants state.
The SCDOR says Baez is charged with evading approximately $27,152 in state sales tax and evading $38,445 in state individual income tax.
If convicted, the SCDOR says Baez faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a fine of $10,000 for each count. Reports say Baez was taken into custody by the Charleston Police Department on the outstanding warrants.
Baez was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and then SCDOR says she was transferred to them for custody.
A bond hearing was held Friday evening and reports say Baez was released on a $45,000 surety bond pending an appearance in general sessions court.
