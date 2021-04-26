Two men wanted for breaking into Calhoun County gas station

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help identify two men wanted for breaking into a gas station.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 25.
Officials say two individuals broke into the BP Station on Bridge Street in St. Mattews.
The suspects are seen on surveillance video busting out a window to gain entry into the business.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741.
