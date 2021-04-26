Tickets for some Fireflies games go on sale Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Opening night for the Columbia Fireflies is fast approaching and tickets will go on sale soon for May games.
Tuesday, May 11 is Opening Night at Segra Park as the Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for May’s games go on sale Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. They start at $5 per person.
Officials said individual game tickets will be released month-by-month “to ensure that all safety protocols and precautions remain up to date.” Season tickets are available, as well.
Segra Park will be kept at 50% capacity -- meaning about 5,000 fans per game -- at least for the start of the season.
Tuesday games will feature $2 hot dogs, popcorn and fountain sodas. Fans can bring their pups to the park for Wednesday games and on Thursday, fans can get $2 beer all night. Friday night games will feature a giveaway and firework shows will happen after every Saturday night game. To see all of the season’s promotions, click or tap here.
To buy tickets, go to FirefliesTickets.com, call 803-726-4487 or purchase them in person at the Fireflies Box Office at Segra Park.
