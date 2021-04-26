One injured, one in custody after Sumter County shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at Pilgrim’s Pride off of US 15 in response to a shooting.
Officials say the incident is no longer active and one person is in custody.
According to deputies, one adult male sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies say Pocalla Springs Elementary School, Furman Middle School and Lakewood High School are under lock down in response to the incident. The lock down has since been lifted.
Officials say based on preliminary information, it appears the incident started as a fight in the parking lot and the three individuals involved in the incident are acquaintances.
The call about the shooting came in at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.
This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.
