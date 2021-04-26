Police: Son of former HCPD chief caught with over 800 grams of marijuana, gun

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes had nearly $7,000 and over 800 grams of marijuana in his vehicle when he was arrested earlier this month in the Conway area, authorities said Monday.
According to Horry County police, officers were investigating an anonymous complaint about drug sales near Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road on April 10 when they attempted to stop an unlawfully modified vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Cameron Alexander Rhodes, reportedly sped away. He eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police say.
According to HCPD, the following was seized from Rhodes’ vehicle:
- Over 800 grams of marijuana
- Resealable marijuana packages (58 packages at approximately one gram each)
- 12 THC wax containers
- 67 THC vape cartridges
- $6,997
- Glock 19 handgun
- Empty bottle of Promethazine syrup
- Digital scales
Rhodes was arrested twice in 2019 on various drug charges.
For the latest incident, Rhodes was charged with drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Online records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on April 11 on $14,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.