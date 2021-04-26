Pender County Sheriff seeks help in search for missing person

McKinney was last seen on April 18 (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | April 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 7:44 AM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help to find a missing person.

Charles Michael “Mike” McKinney was last seen at the IGA in Castle Hayne on April 18.

He is described as a white male, 55 years old, five feet, seven inches tall, 230 pounds. Police say he has a “salt and pepper” goatee with black hair and green eyes. McKinney was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.

If you see McKinney or know where he might be, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515 and refer to case 2021-01281.

