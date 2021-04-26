Officials searching for man reported missing in Calhoun County

Officials searching for man reported missing in Calhoun County
Donell Brown (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene | April 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 4:58 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Officials say Donell Brown was last seen walking on Songbird Lane in St. Matthews around 1:40 a.m.

He is known to have mental health issues.

Brown was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with white letters on the front, black pants, a green beanie, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.