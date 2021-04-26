Officials searching for man reported missing in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Officials say Donell Brown was last seen walking on Songbird Lane in St. Matthews around 1:40 a.m.
He is known to have mental health issues.
Brown was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with white letters on the front, black pants, a green beanie, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.