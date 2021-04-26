National Help a Horse Day brings awareness to neglected and abused horses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Imagine a horse being underweight more than half of its expected weight. That was the case for Lily, a horse rescued from a neglectful situation in 2012. She was 550 pounds below what she should have been.
In 2013, the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched an equine campaign called Help a Horse Day to create awareness and promote the protection of neglected and abused horses across the country.
National Help a Horse Day has more than one purpose. This day is a time for equine organizations to highlight the work they do to save at-risk horses. And the day showcases how people can join them to make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected horses.
Dawndy Mercer Plank visited a horse farm in Blythewood to profile a group doing just that – Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society. The organization rescued Lily and gave her a second chance at an amazing life.
Kathy Faulk is the president of the organization. Minge Wiseman is the treasurer and a longtime member. And Barbara Ball adopted Lilly, one of the very neglected horses now living her best life.
Hundreds of horses in the Midlands are abandoned and receive little to no care. Hoof & Paw needs the community’s support to sustain their lifesaving efforts. The group’s leadership encourages people to get involved.
You can contact Hoof & Paw on Facebook, on their website, or through email at hoofandpawsc@yahoo.com.
