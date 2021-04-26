5-month-old baby’s death under investigation in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 5-month-old baby died in Iredell County Sunday, prompting an investigation into the infant’s death.
Deputies say they were called to a home on Old Mountain Road in Statesville Sunday regarding a baby in respiratory distress. Emergency personnel pronounced the 5-month-old dead on scene.
“Persons of interest in the case were located and interviews were conducted,” deputies say. Officers seized items from the home after obtaining a search warrant.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the baby’s cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
