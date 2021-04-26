First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking high temperatures near 90 degrees this week in the Midlands!

Hey, if you have a chance, check out April’s Super Pink Moon tonight! The moon will not actually appear as pink in color, but it will appear bright and vibrant in the nighttime sky. The Pink Moon gets its name from early springtime blooms of the “Moss Pink” plant this time of the year in North America. Tonight, the moon will peak around 11:31 p.m. It’s the second-closest full moon of the year. And it’s a supermoon on top of that, which means the moon will appear larger than normal. So look up tonight and enjoy!