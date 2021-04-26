First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking high temperatures near 90 degrees this week in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather this week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
· Check out this month’s Super Pink Moon tonight! It peaks around 11:31 p.m.
· Much warmer weather is headed our way.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· Highs will be near 90 degrees by Thursday.
· Our next chance of rain arrives with a cold front by Friday (40% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool outside. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
Hey, if you have a chance, check out April’s Super Pink Moon tonight! The moon will not actually appear as pink in color, but it will appear bright and vibrant in the nighttime sky. The Pink Moon gets its name from early springtime blooms of the “Moss Pink” plant this time of the year in North America. Tonight, the moon will peak around 11:31 p.m. It’s the second-closest full moon of the year. And it’s a supermoon on top of that, which means the moon will appear larger than normal. So look up tonight and enjoy!
On Tuesday, high pressure will be in control of our weather, giving way to a few clouds from time to time, but no rain is expected. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A southwesterly flow will keep our temperatures up by Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Our highs could be near 90 degrees on Thursday! Get ready for it. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will slide through the Midlands Friday, giving way to a few showers. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Cooler weather moves in behind the front into Saturday. Highs will dip into the mid 70s.
Tonight: Moon and Stars. Cool. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Even Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
