First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, and near 90 by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer-like temps are on the way this week, then a chance of some showers by Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly sunny today with mid 80s.
· Upper 80s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
· Close to 90 by Thursday with partly cloudy skies.
· 40% chance of rain Friday with low 80s.
· Cooler Saturday with mid 70s and a 20% chance of showers.
First Alert Weather Story:
A nice big ridge of high pressure will keep our conditions dry and warm for the next couple of days. There’s so much subsidence in the atmosphere that we are not expecting any typical afternoon thunderstorms that we usually see when the heat and humidity start to return. Today will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 80s.
Wednesday is a bit warmer with a little more humidity so expect partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are near 60 and highs reach the upper 80s.
Thursday we are really close to 90 with partly cloudy skies. There’s a trough to our west that will help funnel in the warmer weather.
This trough will push east and bring with it a cold front at the surface of the earth. This front will increase cloud coverage for Friday and will bring a 40% chance of some showers and a little thunder as well by the afternoon and evening. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
Cooler air filters in behind the front Saturday. morning lows are down into the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 70s. Expect a 20% chance of some showers with partly cloudy skies.
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Even Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Few Afternoon Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
