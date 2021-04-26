Columbia’s Spring Forward Amnesty Program aims to help those with outstanding bench warrants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Municipal Court has announced it will be implementing a “Spring Forward Amnesty Program.”
The program gives citizens an opportunity to voluntarily resolve outstanding cases in a fair and efficient manner, city officials say.
Anyone with outstanding bench warrants or unpaid fees and fines who voluntarily appears at one of the amnesty locations will have the opportunity to settle their cases without being arrested.
Outstanding bench warrants will be vacated and late fines and fees will be reduced or converted to community service.
The program will begin on May 7 and will be available every subsequent Friday in the month of May.
Amnesty days will be held from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the following locations:
- May 7 - City of Columbia Municipal Court; 811 Washington Street, Columbia SC 29201
- May 14 - Busby Street Community Center; 1735 Busby Street, Columbia SC 29203
- May 21 - Earlewood Park; 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201
- May 28 - Transitions Homeless Center; 2025 Main Street, Columbia SC 29201
To find out if you have an outstanding bench warrant, visit the City of Columbia Municipal Court website or call the municipal court at 1-803-545-3166.
To find out if you have outstanding fees and fines, call 1-803-545-3140.
Please note, 1st offense driving under the influence and 3rd-degree domestic violence charges are not included in this program.
