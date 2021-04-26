Columbia Place Mall vaccination site surpasses 4,000 shots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 4,000 people have now received their COVID-19 vaccine at South Carolina’s Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall.
The temporary mass vaccination clinic opened April 13 and currently offers the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be operating for another six weeks.
“I’m proud of these more than 4,000 individuals who’ve done their part to help us bring an end to this pandemic by visiting the Community Vaccination Center and getting their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This site continues to be an excellent opportunity for our state; it’s never been easier to get your shot.”
No appointment, insurance or identification is required to receive a vaccine dose at this location. The clinic is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day of the week, with drive-through and walk-in options for convenience.
“This clinic is a team effort of state, local and federal agencies working together to make sure it’s easy for people to get this life-saving vaccine,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “By choosing to get vaccinated at this site or at any provider most convenient for you, you are taking a crucial step toward ending this pandemic by protecting your health and the health of your loved ones.”
Agencies comprising South Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team operate this clinic, which is supported by FEMA.
Language translation services and accessibility accommodations are available to anyone who needs assistance.
