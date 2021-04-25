Tigers Sweep NC State to Win 17th Straight

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson redshirt junior infielder Cammy Pereira roped a two-RBI single down the right-field lined in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, which proved to be the game-winning hit, as the Tigers went on to complete the sweep over NC State at McWhorter Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Clemson (37-4, 26-4 ACC) claimed its fifth ACC series sweep, closed out its home slate with a 23-4 record at McWhorter Stadium, and extended its current win streak to 17 games. The Tigers’ 17-game win streak ties its own program record and also ties the Clemson record for most consecutive wins by any women’s program in school history.