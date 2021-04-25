One killed in two vehicle-collision on Pitts Road in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Pitts Road in Sumter County.
The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m.
Officials say a 2004 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Pitts Road when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.
This collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol.
