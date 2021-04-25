FIRST ALERT - Plenty of sunshine and warm temps this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get out the sunglasses and shorts because this week will feel a little more like summer.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Expect temperatures to continue to climb this week.
- Warmer temperatures reach the 80s Tuesday - Friday.
- Rain arrives Friday with a cold front.
- Cooler Saturday with mid 70s returning for a brief stint.
First Alert Weather Summary
A nice big ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard this week. Today we are on the east side of it, temperatures are going to be close to average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect sunny skies.
The ridge moves east and the high pressure system starts funneling in warmer temps Tuesday. Morning lows are in the low 50s. By the afternoon highs reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
We’re just a little warmer Wednesday as the high pressure ridge controls our weather and funnels in warm air from the southwest. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 80s.
Thursday we are really close to 90 for a high temperature. Morning lows are in the low 60s and skies are partly cloudy by the afternoon.
An approaching cold front will increase clouds Friday and bring a 50% chance of some showers and even some thunder cannot be ruled out. We start off mild with lows in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s under more cloud coverage.
Saturday is cooler with lows in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 70s as colder air filters in behind the passing cold front. There’s just a 20% chance of showers Saturday.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: Sunny and warm with highs near 79.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/storm. Highs in the mid 70s.
