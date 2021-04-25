FIRST ALERT - Expect several sunny days with warm and dry weather most of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Sunny and breezy conditions expected today, with highs in the 70s
- Expect temperatures to continue to climb this week.
- Warmer temperatures reach the 80s Tuesday - Friday
- The next best chance of rain arrives Friday with the approach of a cold front
First Alert Weather Summary
After a full day of rain, we have seen some improvements in the pollen count.
High pressure will return to the forecast today . That means the rain chances will stay low and temperatures will start warming up over the next few days. Dry weather Monday through Thursday before the rain returns Friday.
The temperatures will continue to go up as we reach the 80s Tuesday and continuing until the end of the week.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 80.
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
