SC bill aimed to prevent plastic pellets in local waterways closer to becoming reality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina bill aimed at preventing plastic pellets from spilling into local waterways is one step closer to becoming reality as the Senate passed the bill on Friday. It now heads to the House.
The plastic pellets, known as nurdles, are the raw material used to create almost all common plastic products.
Last month, a Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee voted to approve the bill which would allow the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to inspect facilities that package and transport the plastic pellets.
The bill would also allow the state agency to fine facilities that are found to be polluting the local waterways with the pellets.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.