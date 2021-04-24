Gamecocks Head To Sunday Finale Looking For Series Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. ---- South Carolina softball will have an opportunity to win its first series in Gainesville since 1999 on Sunday after No. 3 Florida took Saturday’s contest with a 6-0 win. The series win would be Carolina’s third on the road in the series between the two programs.
The Gators, playing on their designated senior day for four of their seniors, responded from their Friday loss with a run in the first and added on a trio in the bottom of the second to secure a 4-0 lead through two innings of action. Two more runs in the fifth gave them the 6-0 advantage they wouldn’t surrender.
Natalie Lugo (12-1) was efficient and effective in the circle. She went all seven innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts.
Leah Powell (8-3) took the loss in the circle. After her complete-game victory in Friday’s game, she went 1.1 innings with three runs on three hits.
Kenzi Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel, Riley Blampied and Carlie Henderson recorded the four Carolina hits.
South Carolina is one of just three teams this season (No. 9 Kentucky and No. 23 UCF) to earn a win at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
