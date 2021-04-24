FEMA site at Columbia Place Mall plans to go ahead with J&J vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause has been lifted and officials at the FEMA site at the Columbia Place Mall say that’s great news.
If you want to get the J&J vaccine you are in luck. The FEMA site had planned to administer that vaccine the last two weeks of the six-week clinic and now that the pause has been lifted, they are back on track to do so.
The rain did not keep people away from the vaccine site at Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.
“It’s been extremely busy here this morning. Which is always good and everyone has picked up the pace to get everyone through here,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Wade.
The site has been seeing about 400 people a day which is less than the 1,000 they have supplies for, but FEMA says they’ll take it.
“We’d love to reach that 1,000, but at the same time every shot we put in an arm gets us closer to where we need to be in order to get us back to some semblance of order in our life,” said Wade.
Clinic workers say they are thankful for the J&J pause because it brought the blood clot concerns in younger women to the forefront. They’ve been monitoring the J&J news daily and can now go forward with the one-shot vaccine.
“Obviously it’s something we’ve been watching cause there were two weeks we were going to give that vaccine, and since it’s been deemed safe we have no other plans to do anything but our original plan,” said Brandon Lavorgna, South Carolina Emergency Management Department spokesperson.
FEMA and state agencies are going all out to get more people vaccinated. They’ve put up billboards, done radio interviews, and even participated in door to door knocking.
“It’s a struggle we’ve seen across the country not hitting that goal of one thousand a day, but we are hitting hundreds and we have that capability to hit a thousand a day and we would like to see that,” said Lavorgna.
There are only four more weeks left of the vaccine site at Columbia Place Mall. The J&J vaccine will be available here in two weeks.
DHEC says they are “identifying unvaccinated populations” by reviewing the results of their second “community pulse survey” and doing a deep dive into the data on people who have been vaccinated. They say the reviews will reveal trends about who has not been vaccinated and why.
DHEC also said they’ll use those findings to influence their education, outreach, and vaccination strategies to try and convince more people to choose to get the vaccine.
