Columbia announces re-opening of parks and amenities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia has announced plans to re-open their parks and amenities for citizens.
According to officials with Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, they plan to re-open city’s parks on May 3, 2021.
The Parks and Recreation Department has issued the following guidelines for facilities re-opening:
- Required to wear masks when interacting with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreations staff
- Maintain Social Distancing of 6 feet at all times
- Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements
- Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed
