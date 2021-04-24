Columbia announces re-opening of parks and amenities

(Source: City of Columbia Parks and Rec Dept.)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 11:11 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia has announced plans to re-open their parks and amenities for citizens.

According to officials with Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, they plan to re-open city’s parks on May 3, 2021.

The Parks and Recreation Department has issued the following guidelines for facilities re-opening:

  • Required to wear masks when interacting with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreations staff
  • Maintain Social Distancing of 6 feet at all times
  • Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements
  • Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed

