Army Drill Instructor accused of assaulting Black man on video to be tried in civilian court

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 6:27 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fort Jackson Army drill instructor accused of assaulting a Black man on a viral video will be tried in civilian court.

Jonathan Pentland is charged with third degree assault and battery after video surfaced of him shoving a black man.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. General Mitford Beagle said in a statement he does not want to interfere in the case and he trusted the justice system to bring a fair resolution. Pentland has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation.

