Tigers Top Demon Deacons 5-2 in Series Opener

The Tigers (16-18, 10-12 ACC) swiped a run in the first inning when Sam Hall stole home on a throw to second base. In the fifth inning, Wake Forest (13-18, 6-15 ACC) loaded the bases with one out without the benefit of a hit and scored two unearned runs on two passed balls to take a 2-1 lead. Meredith’s two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score. In the seventh inning, Meredith hit his third single of the game to score the go-ahead run, then Hall scored on the play on an error. Bryce Teodosio added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a two-out double.