Tigers Homer Three Times to Win 14th Straight

Clemson piled on four additional runs in the bottom of the third. The Wolfpack elected to intentionally walk Cagle to load the bases for Guimbarda with one out. Guimbard then knocked in her 34th RBI of the season on a fielder’s choice and an NC State throwing error bounced past the catcher to allow one more run to score on the play. With the first triple of her career, Kyah Keller raked in two more runs for the Tigers on a ball that bounced past the NC State left fielder, who made a diving effort, but could not come up with the catch.