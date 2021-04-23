South Carolina looks forward to Sunday’s spring game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecocks first-year head coach Shane Beamer wishes he had 15 more spring practices. One because he says they need them. The other reason, he’s having tons of fun on the field.
“The connectedness that we have out there and the vibe and energy is fantastic,” said Beamer. “As far as where we are right now, I couldn’t be more fired up about it.”
The culmination of all the hard work will be on full display Sunday in the Garnet and Black spring game. Beamer looks forward to seeing how both players and coaches react to competing in front of thousands of fans inside Willy B.
“Seeing how our guys respond and how our coaches handle it,” added Beamer. “Two different teams. Two different sidelines. Pressbox to sideline communication. Getting players in and out of the game. Can we operate efficiently?”
Offensive efficiency lacked in Carolina’s scrimmage last week.
“We had three turnovers in eight plays,” Beamer mentioned. “The pre-snap penalties, the efficiency in and out of the huddle have got to be better. All the mechanics you have in a normal game, we certainly have to be better at.”
The receivers group will garner much attention Sunday. A unit heavily scrutinized last season has made a great first impression on the new coaching staff.
“The way they attack practice,” said Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. “The way they’re in here watching tape and film, it’s very important to them. The nucleus of the group is headed in a really good direction.”
Beamer’s obvious goal Sunday is to stay healthy. The current plan is to divide the players into two equal teams, creating a game environment. That’s subject to change pending on roster availability at certain positions due to injury.
The game time is set for 2 pm.
