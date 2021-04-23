OCSO: Several men wanted for failing to report as sex offenders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for several men who have failed to report as sex offenders.
“If you know where any of these are, please give us a call,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have active warrants against each of them.”
Investigators are searching for the following individuals:
- Dwayne Gilyard, 39, last known address on Blewer Road, Cordova.
- Jahmarius Davis, 25, last known address on Noel Drive, Vance.
- Khadedrick Clark, 27, last known addresses in Cordova and Orangeburg.
- Levarn Johnson, 47, last known addresses in Cameron and Orangeburg.
- Willie Geddis, 35, last known address on Felder Street, Orangeburg.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.
