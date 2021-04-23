Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured two people

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured 2 people.
“After arriving on the scene, we found that two victims were in need of urgent medical care,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We were also able to take into custody a suspect still on scene.”
Brandon Chavis, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to reports, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Willie Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home.
The victims were airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Chavis was taken into custody at the scene.
