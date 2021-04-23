Lexington County man arrested to possession of child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
Daniel Terence Gregory, 51, has been charged with one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received CyberTipline reports that led them to Gregory. Officials say he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Gregory was taken into custody on April 15 by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
