Lexington Co. men sentenced in violent rape and robbery case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington County men have been sentenced to several years in prison after being convicted for their role in a violent rape and robbery that occurred in West Columbia.
Christopher Cooper has been sentenced to life in prison. He has been convicted of 1st-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Craig Cooper has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. He pled guilty 2nd-degree violent burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say Christopher and Craig Cooper violently broke into a home in West Columbia armed with a firearm on July 28, 2017. The men robbed and brutally raped the victim inside the home.
The trial was held in front of Judge D. Craig Brown and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss and Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer.
This case was investigated by Detective Chris Morris with the West Columbia Police Department.
