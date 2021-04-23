Harvest Hope, Northside Baptist Church partner for food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -For over ten years, Harvest Hope Food Bank and Northside Baptist Church have partnered for the food bank’s largest food drive of the year – Food from the Heart.
This year, the food drive is taking on a new meaning as the organizations come together to feed the Midlands after a difficult year.
On Saturday, April 24, a drive-thru donation drop-off line will be set up at Northside Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for community members to drop off non-perishable food items to donate to Harvest Hope.
Along with the drive-thru, volunteers will be doing pickups on Saturday morning at homes in the following neighborhoods who received a Food from the Heart door hanger. If you plan on donating via home pickup, you are asked to have all donations on your porch by 9 a.m..
“We are so excited to be hosting Food from the Heart this year,” says Steve Allen, Associate Pastor of Northside Baptist Church. “Although the event is different than years past, we are eagerly anticipating the outpouring of support from the Midlands community.”
The most needed items are canned beef stew, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meals (ravioli, spaghetti, etc.), macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, pasta, peanut butter, Ramen noodles, rice, canned tuna, and soup.
“Community food drives are a critical source of food for Harvest Hope, and Food from the Heart has provided hundreds of thousands of meals over the years,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “Being able to partner with a great community supporter like Northside Baptist Church gives us the opportunity to reach more of our neighbors.”
If you are unable to attend on Saturday, donations are welcome at harvesthope.org.
