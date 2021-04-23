Good Samaritans help police subdue male reportedly resisting arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two good samaritans helped police apprehend a Georgia man on Tuesday in Guntersville.
See video below of the arrest from Tuesday:
Thanks to Chris & Jessica Kilgo for providing the arrest video.
Salomon Andres Ramirez of Blue Ridge, GA was arrested on the following charges:
- Receiving stolen property
- Using a false identity
- Attempting to elude
- Resisting arrest
On April 20, Marshall County Lt. Willie Orr responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle located on Bonds Road in Guntersville. The Lieutenant observed a Hispanic male inside the vehicle and attempted to identify the subject. Orr said this led to the male in the vehicle physically resisting.
Lt. Orr attempted to tase the male, but the taser was ineffective. Orr said two good Samaritans witnessed the struggle and assisted with subduing the male.
Chris Kilgo said he had just gotten home from work when he noticed Ramirez parked on a neighbor’s property.
He asked him if he needed help and moments later, he witnessed the struggle between the deputy and the man.
He explained why he stepped in to assist.
“Idk whether he was out of his mind, on drugs or whatever but I didn’t know what to do actually. I did not want to shoot him, I didn’t want to get involved actually but I thought If I do something what do I do to him because he’s training. So, when I saw that he was tasing him and it wasn’t working on him I just thought well here’s my chance and I just took him to the ground,” said Kilgo.
The male was later identified as Ramirez. He was in was allegedly in a stolen vehicle from the state of Michigan.
Ramirez is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30K bond.
