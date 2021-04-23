FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, strong/severe storms Saturday, then sunshine for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking strong to severe storms for your Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Rain moves in late (20%). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day!
· We’re tracking periods of heavy rain in the Midlands Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible, too. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances are around 100%.
· Sunday will be drier and breezy at times. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, then in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in advance of a frontal system that will bring us wet weather for part of your weekend. Rain will likely move in late (20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday is an Alert Day!
The frontal system will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.
As of this writing, most of the Midlands is under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms Saturday. That’s a Level 2 risk. If any storms develop, they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding. Rain chances are around 100% right now. We could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Some areas could see more than 2 inches under
If more robust storms develop to our south over Alabama, Georgia and Florida, then we might not see as many severe thunderstorms in the Midlands. So, we’ll be watching the forecast closely. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
With the front to our east Sunday, we’ll see drier weather and breezy winds from time to time from the north. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We’ll see highs in the upper 70s Monday, then in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
More showers move in late next week into next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low 80s.
